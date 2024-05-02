American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.30 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. American Water Works updated its FY24 guidance to $5.20-$5.30 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.200-5.300 EPS.

Shares of AWK traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $124.04. 666,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,469,122. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.27. American Water Works has a 12-month low of $113.34 and a 12-month high of $151.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

