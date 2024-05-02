Benjamin Edwards Inc. Sells 1,644 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JEPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7,942.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,535,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466,397 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,640,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,835,000 after purchasing an additional 889,644 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 89.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,578,000 after buying an additional 1,415,166 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 50.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,020,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,835,000 after acquiring an additional 676,119 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,976,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,663,000 after acquiring an additional 21,597 shares during the last quarter.

JEPQ traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $51.73. 1,414,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,746,999. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.87. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $44.62 and a one year high of $54.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.4311 dividend. This represents a $5.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

