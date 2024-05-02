Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. cut its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,223 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 60,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 14,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 120,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 34,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Palantir Technologies stock traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $22.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,605,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,086,680. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.16. The company has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.81, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 2.76. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.48 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $125,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,563,933. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $125,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,563,933. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $174,639,501.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,806,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,291,449.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,456,273 shares of company stock valued at $184,343,202. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.35.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

