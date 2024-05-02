iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Holdings Boosted by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,469,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 730,751 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 3.95% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $400,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 36,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.00. 680,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,834. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.21 and a twelve month high of $63.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.90.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

