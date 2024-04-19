Somero Enterprises (LON:SOM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $318.03

Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 318.03 ($3.96) and traded as high as GBX 339.50 ($4.23). Somero Enterprises shares last traded at GBX 335 ($4.17), with a volume of 45,562 shares changing hands.

Somero Enterprises Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 336.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 318.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £183.65 million, a PE ratio of 832.50 and a beta of 0.83.

Somero Enterprises Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Somero Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Somero Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 6,250.00%.

Somero Enterprises Company Profile

Somero Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, assembles, remanufactures, sells, and distributes concrete leveling, contouring, and placing equipment worldwide. The company offers lightweight, ride-on, boom, and stationary screeds; and materials and concrete placement equipment comprising broom + cure machine, line-pulling and -placing system, and topping spreaders.

