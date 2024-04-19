Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Position Lowered by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,260 shares during the quarter. Tyson Foods comprises 2.9% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after buying an additional 2,239,235 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,785,000 after buying an additional 264,159 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,729,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,224,000 after buying an additional 200,586 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 97.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,869,000 after buying an additional 4,669,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,448,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,594,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,649. The company has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of -24.27, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.94 and a fifty-two week high of $63.28.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -79.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

