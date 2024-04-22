Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Has $11.97 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,130 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 2.4% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the third quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $477,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $295,000. Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 31.5% in the third quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 593 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 71.1% in the third quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total transaction of $5,487,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 216,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,306,297.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total value of $5,487,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,212 shares in the company, valued at $148,306,297.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,727 shares of company stock worth $8,170,388. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ:COST traded up $5.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $715.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,435,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $317.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $476.75 and a twelve month high of $787.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $730.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $662.88.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $58.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.11 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 26.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $830.00 to $820.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $691.28.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Costco Wholesale

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

