BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF (ZWK) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 26th

BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF (TSE:ZWK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 26th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share on Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th.

BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF Price Performance

Shares of TSE:ZWK traded up C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$21.16. The stock had a trading volume of 29,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,598. BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF has a 1 year low of C$15.60 and a 1 year high of C$21.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.81.

