Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Sells 162 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 0.8% of Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,925.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $459.13. 1,018,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,945. The stock has a market cap of $110.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $441.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $444.04. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $480.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 EPS for the current year.

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $479.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

