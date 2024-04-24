Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Hits New 12-Month High at $40.00

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.00 and last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 14 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

Bouygues Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $76.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.41.

Get Bouygues alerts:

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.29 billion for the quarter. Bouygues had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.59%.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, energy, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; builds and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering, road safety, and signaling activities; produces, distributes, sells, and recycles aggregates, emulsions, asphalt mixes, ready-mix concrete, and bitumen; construction, renewal, and maintenance of rail networks; and installation and maintenance of pipes and pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.