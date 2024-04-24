Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.96

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.96 and last traded at $15.96, with a volume of 1860 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.96.

Ono Pharmaceutical Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.24.

Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $888.42 million during the quarter. Ono Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 25.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ono Pharmaceutical

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. It offers Opdivo Intravenous Infusion and Kyprolis Intravenous Injection for malignant tumors; Emend capsules/Proemend intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; Demser capsules for the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and Mektovi, Velexbru, and Braftovi capsules for malignant tumors, as well as ADLUMIZ tablets for cancer cachexia.

