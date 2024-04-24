Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Sets New 1-Year High at $31.22

Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.22 and last traded at $31.02, with a volume of 1323890 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.46.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average of $18.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GGAL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 255,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 42.9% during the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 10,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

