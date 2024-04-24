Carret Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Carret Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $6,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carlson Capital Management grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. VERITY Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 122.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OEF stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $239.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,328. The business has a fifty day moving average of $242.45 and a 200-day moving average of $226.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $185.37 and a twelve month high of $248.69.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

