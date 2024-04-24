Carret Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Carret Asset Management LLC cut its position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new position in shares of Nestlé during the fourth quarter worth $1,074,000. Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in Nestlé by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 68,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,752,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nestlé by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Nestlé in the 3rd quarter worth about $656,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its stake in Nestlé by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 191,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,099,000 after buying an additional 25,203 shares during the period. 0.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NSRGY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.03. 603,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,081. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.20. Nestlé S.A. has a 52-week low of $100.64 and a 52-week high of $131.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSRGY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nestlé has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

About Nestlé

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

