Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 183 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Carret Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $120.92. The stock had a trading volume of 358,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,476. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $123.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.9976 dividend. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

