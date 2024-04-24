Community Bank N.A. Sells 1,172 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Community Bank N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 1,484.6% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $109.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,873,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,500. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.11. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $115.26. The company has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.25.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

