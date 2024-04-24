Disciplined Equity Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,000 Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 71.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 13.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the third quarter worth about $116,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Venkatesh Nathamuni sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Venkatesh Nathamuni sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $305,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,530 shares of company stock valued at $700,292. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cirrus Logic Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock traded up $2.04 on Wednesday, hitting $86.29. The stock had a trading volume of 429,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,146. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $95.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.83. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $618.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.55 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

