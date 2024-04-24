Velas (VLX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $41.21 Million

Velas (VLX) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. In the last week, Velas has traded 23.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $41.21 million and $1.10 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0160 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00056174 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00010616 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00021400 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 35% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00013121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003527 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00007924 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,582,765,576 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.