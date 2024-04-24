Disciplined Equity Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Universal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $485,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Universal by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 221,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Universal by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Universal by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Universal by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 274,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,972,000 after purchasing an additional 10,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UVV traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $51.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,693,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.05 and a 200 day moving average of $53.92. Universal Co. has a twelve month low of $44.40 and a twelve month high of $67.80.

Universal ( NYSE:UVV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $821.51 million for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 4.98%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. Universal’s payout ratio is currently 60.26%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Universal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

