Disciplined Equity Management Inc. Takes $155,000 Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 89,319.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 653,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $621,025,000 after acquiring an additional 652,924 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $198,365,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 269.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 216,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,965,000 after buying an additional 158,075 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 360,914.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 151,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,807,000 after buying an additional 151,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $194,176,000 after buying an additional 68,728 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,149.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,115.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total value of $279,566.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total transaction of $279,566.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total value of $1,295,391.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,566.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,968 shares of company stock valued at $27,269,333. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

ORLY stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,092.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,307. The company has a market cap of $64.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,097.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,014.34. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $860.10 and a 12 month high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

