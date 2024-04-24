Disciplined Equity Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 661.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.46, for a total value of $49,863,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,215,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,472,114,797.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total transaction of $3,736,447.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,640 shares in the company, valued at $22,672,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.46, for a total transaction of $49,863,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,215,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,472,114,797.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,630 shares of company stock worth $118,303,470 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MA stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $462.50. 3,982,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,420,361. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $357.85 and a 12 month high of $490.00. The company has a market cap of $431.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $471.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $435.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.23.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

