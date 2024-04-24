Disciplined Equity Management Inc. Makes New $774,000 Investment in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 34,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 909,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,742,000 after buying an additional 63,848 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,287,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,602,000 after buying an additional 61,995 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after buying an additional 29,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standpoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Standpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 512,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,424,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter.

VXUS traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,896,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,044. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.91. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $60.70. The company has a market cap of $67.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

