Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.41 and last traded at $10.44. 19,806 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 48,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average is $10.39.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bey Douglas LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 39,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

