Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Shares Up 1.7%

Frasers Group Plc (LON:FRAS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 803.50 ($9.92) and last traded at GBX 798 ($9.86). 244,128 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 360,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 784.50 ($9.69).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.59) price target on shares of Frasers Group in a research note on Friday, March 8th.
Frasers Group Price Performance
Insider Activity
In other news, insider David Brayshaw sold 1,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 833 ($10.29), for a total value of £11,612.02 ($14,342.91). Company insiders own 76.88% of the company’s stock.
About Frasers Group
Frasers Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, accessories, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, International Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.
