Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Shares Up 1.7%

Frasers Group Plc (LON:FRAS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 803.50 ($9.92) and last traded at GBX 798 ($9.86). 244,128 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 360,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 784.50 ($9.69).

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.59) price target on shares of Frasers Group in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 804.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 831.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 710.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.18.

In other news, insider David Brayshaw sold 1,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 833 ($10.29), for a total value of £11,612.02 ($14,342.91). Company insiders own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Frasers Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, accessories, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, International Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

