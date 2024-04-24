Furukawa Electric (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.61. 1,503 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 1,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.83.

Furukawa Electric Trading Up 0.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average is $8.69.

Furukawa Electric Company Profile

Furukawa Electric Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells telecommunications, energy, automobile, electronic, and construction products worldwide. It operates through Infrastructure, Electronics & Automotive Systems, Functional Products, and Service and Developments segments. The company offers telecommunications products, such as broadband systems, routers/network equipment, and wireless products; and optical fiber cables and identifiers, optical closures/termination boxes, optical connectors/cords, fusion splicers/optical connecting tools, optical fiber line monitoring/management systems, optical active component, and metal communication cables, as well as wiring materials.

