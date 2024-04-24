Gifto (GTO) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.02 Million

Gifto (GTO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. One Gifto token can now be bought for about $0.0174 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Gifto has a market capitalization of $17.35 million and $3.02 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gifto has traded up 3.8% against the dollar.
About Gifto
Gifto’s genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,020,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Gifto is giftoprotocol.blogspot.com. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Gifto
