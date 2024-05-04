Stokes Family Office LLC Sells 2,770 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Stokes Family Office LLC lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,480,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,520,000 after purchasing an additional 120,665 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,650,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,832,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,468,000 after purchasing an additional 62,595 shares during the period. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,671,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,036,000 after purchasing an additional 128,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.89. 8,093,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,989,880. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.86. The company has a market cap of $94.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

