Stokes Family Office LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,603 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,619 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,254,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,893,000 after purchasing an additional 566,346 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,449,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $563,601,000 after buying an additional 257,323 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 601.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,364,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,673,000 after buying an additional 3,742,702 shares during the period. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 3,654,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,912,000 after buying an additional 24,650 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,270,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,907,327. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $90.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

