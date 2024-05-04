Stokes Family Office LLC Sells 11,664 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Stokes Family Office LLC cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,664 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 480.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 427,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,729,000 after purchasing an additional 353,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE XOM traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.03. The stock had a trading volume of 28,021,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,548,303. The stock has a market cap of $457.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

