Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $62.42

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $62.42 and traded as low as $59.79. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust shares last traded at $59.82, with a volume of 96,332 shares.

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $357.90 million, a PE ratio of -111.15 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FXY. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,138,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the 4th quarter worth $1,607,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $924,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 27,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 12,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $708,000.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

