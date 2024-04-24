iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 82.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 145,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679,069 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMF. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 294,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,041,000 after purchasing an additional 15,833 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMF traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $56.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,494. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.92 and a 52-week high of $58.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.88.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

