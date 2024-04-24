KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ) Shares Up 1.1%

KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.85 and last traded at $14.85. 319 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 4,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.69.

KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF stock. Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 3.02% of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology Index ETF (KEMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a committee-selected, tier-weighted index of 50 emerging market technology companies. KEMQ was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by KraneShares.

