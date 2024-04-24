Lyell Wealth Management LP Purchases 1,000 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 220.7% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 134.2% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 160.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 390 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NKE traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $94.64. 6,444,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,523,251. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $128.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.38. The stock has a market cap of $142.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 43.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.26.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

