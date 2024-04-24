Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF) Trading Up 2%

Shares of Mercialys SA (OTCMKTS:MEIYF – Get Free Report) were up 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.61 and last traded at $11.61. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.38.

Mercialys Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.08.

About Mercialys

(Get Free Report)

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies. It is specialized in the holding, management and transformation of retail spaces, anticipating consumer trends, on its own behalf and for third parties. At December 31, 2023, Mercialys had a real estate portfolio valued at Euro 2.9 billion (including transfer taxes).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mercialys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercialys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.