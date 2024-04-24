Nano One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.79 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. Over the last week, Nano has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $1.14 or 0.00001775 BTC on popular exchanges. Nano has a market capitalization of $151.69 million and $4.79 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64,149.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $475.01 or 0.00740463 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.18 or 0.00129662 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00008991 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00040435 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.24 or 0.00182761 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00049805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.10 or 0.00104595 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nano Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

