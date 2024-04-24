Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.550-1.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Navient Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ NAVI traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.09. 2,249,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,282. Navient has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 13.63, a current ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.35.
Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $193.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.76 million. Navient had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 14.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Navient will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.
Navient Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an underweight rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Navient in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Navient in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Navient from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Navient from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.67.
View Our Latest Stock Report on NAVI
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $172,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 385,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,631,924.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.
About Navient
Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Navient
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- High-Yield Texas Instruments Could Hit New Highs Soon
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Pagaya Technologies: An AI Fintech That Insiders Are Buying
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Higher Oil Prices Could Give NextEra’s Stock Earnings a Boost
Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.