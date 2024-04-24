Quantum 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $189.39 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Quantum has a market cap of $0.06 and $189.39 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00008665 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00011614 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001463 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,612.26 or 0.99997606 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00011769 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000080 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00008818 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.09 or 0.00100734 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

QUA is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $189.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

