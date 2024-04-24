Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Lithia Motors (LAD)

Lithia Motors (NYSE: LAD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/18/2024 – Lithia Motors was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/17/2024 – Lithia Motors had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $320.00 to $297.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/10/2024 – Lithia Motors had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $380.00 to $385.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/4/2024 – Lithia Motors was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/26/2024 – Lithia Motors was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/18/2024 – Lithia Motors was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/6/2024 – Lithia Motors was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/29/2024 – Lithia Motors had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $230.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/29/2024 – Lithia Motors had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $440.00 to $380.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Lithia Motors Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of LAD traded down $16.30 on Wednesday, reaching $248.19. The stock had a trading volume of 710,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,238. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.58. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.69 and a 12-month high of $331.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Get Lithia Motors Inc alerts:

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.78 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 5.51%.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.84, for a total value of $40,208.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,010.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Lithia Motors by 2.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the first quarter valued at $975,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 98.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.