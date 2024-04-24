Rollbit Coin Self Reported Market Cap Hits $358.70 Million (RLB)

Rollbit Coin (RLB) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. Over the last week, Rollbit Coin has traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rollbit Coin has a market capitalization of $358.70 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of Rollbit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rollbit Coin token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rollbit Coin Profile

Rollbit Coin launched on November 9th, 2020. Rollbit Coin’s total supply is 2,816,182,174 tokens. Rollbit Coin’s official Twitter account is @rollbitcom. Rollbit Coin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5326640.0. Rollbit Coin’s official website is rollbit.com.

Buying and Selling Rollbit Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rollbit Coin (RLB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rollbit Coin has a current supply of 2,816,182,174 with 3,296,951,621 in circulation. The last known price of Rollbit Coin is 0.124004 USD and is down -1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $1,422,528.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rollbit.com/.”

