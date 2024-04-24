Uniswap Price Tops $7.68 on Major Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 24th. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $4.60 billion and $140.91 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for $7.68 or 0.00011963 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.23 or 0.00129609 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00008978 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000126 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,736,140 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

