UNUS SED LEO 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.40 Million (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 24th. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be purchased for about $5.77 or 0.00008991 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 2% against the US dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $5.34 billion and $3.40 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.18 or 0.00129662 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 926,550,245 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

