Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Compass Financial Group Inc.

Compass Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

BIV stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.39. 1,134,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,775. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $77.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.39.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.