Wrapped eETH (WEETH) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $7.48 Million

Wrapped eETH (WEETH) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 24th. Wrapped eETH has a total market capitalization of $7.48 million and approximately $120.95 million worth of Wrapped eETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped eETH token can currently be bought for $3,250.80 or 0.05055827 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped eETH has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Wrapped eETH

Wrapped eETH’s launch date was November 14th, 2023. Wrapped eETH’s total supply is 771,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300 tokens. Wrapped eETH’s official website is www.ether.fi. Wrapped eETH’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi.

Buying and Selling Wrapped eETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped eETH (weETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped eETH has a current supply of 767,052.33665555. The last known price of Wrapped eETH is 3,380.36699452 USD and is up 2.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $116,277,837.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped eETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped eETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped eETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

