Wrapped HBAR 1-Day Volume Reaches $753,378.78 (WHBAR)

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded down 30.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. One Wrapped HBAR token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped HBAR has traded up 52.2% against the dollar. Wrapped HBAR has a total market cap of $4.35 billion and approximately $753,378.78 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wrapped HBAR

Wrapped HBAR’s launch date was August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,742,801,273 tokens. The official website for Wrapped HBAR is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. Wrapped HBAR’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Wrapped HBAR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,742,801,272.72612 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.17149861 USD and is up 91.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped HBAR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped HBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

