Wynn Capital LLC Takes Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Wynn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Chubb by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 3.9% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,902,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE CB traded down $6.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $243.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,184,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,423. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $252.64 and a 200 day moving average of $235.15. The stock has a market cap of $98.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $183.71 and a 52-week high of $260.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.37.

View Our Latest Analysis on Chubb

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.