Wynn Capital LLC Takes Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Wynn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Chubb by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 3.9% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,902,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.
Chubb Stock Performance
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Chubb Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.76%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.37.
Chubb Profile
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
