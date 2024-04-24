Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA) Insider Buys $24,999.31 in Stock

Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) insider Michael Howell bought 7,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.13 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999.31. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,999.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Zura Bio Stock Performance

Shares of ZURA stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.31. 826,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,140. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average is $4.04. Zura Bio Limited has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Zura Bio in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zura Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Institutional Trading of Zura Bio

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zura Bio by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 21,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zura Bio by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,824,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after buying an additional 244,000 shares in the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zura Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Eisler Capital US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zura Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zura Bio by 152.5% during the 3rd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 404,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 244,040 shares in the last quarter. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zura Bio Company Profile

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

