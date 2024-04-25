42,798 Shares in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Purchased by VCI Wealth Management LLC

VCI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 42,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,000. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of VCI Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 27.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 41,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,714,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,251,634. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $51.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.83.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.0913 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.