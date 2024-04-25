Acuitas Investments LLC Has $2.48 Million Position in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB)

Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,204 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC owned 0.35% of Ramaco Resources worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 61,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 12,320 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $616,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.63% of the company’s stock.

METCB traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.60. 32,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,033. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.2416 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th.

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

