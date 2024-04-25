Acuitas Investments LLC Has $3.19 Million Stock Position in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)

Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) by 85.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 645,248 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 297,525 shares during the period. Orion Group makes up 1.6% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings in Orion Group were worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORN. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its position in Orion Group by 518.8% in the third quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 1,856,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,950,000 after buying an additional 1,556,399 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group during the third quarter worth $2,305,000. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 125.7% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 654,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 364,680 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,530,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,922,000 after purchasing an additional 125,778 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group during the third quarter worth $640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Edward Chipman Earle bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.88 per share, with a total value of $55,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,861.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Travis J. Boone acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 402,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,924.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward Chipman Earle acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.88 per share, for a total transaction of $55,040.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,861.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 22,430 shares of company stock valued at $156,340 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target (up previously from $6.25) on shares of Orion Group in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Orion Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th.

Orion Group Trading Up 4.3 %

NYSE ORN traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.95. 391,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,780. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $9.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.03. The stock has a market cap of $257.90 million, a P/E ratio of -14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $201.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.31 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Orion Group Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

