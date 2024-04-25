FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.500-0.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.540. The company issued revenue guidance of -. FirstEnergy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.610-2.810 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on FE. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $38.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,289,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,346,997. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.08. The company has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $41.15.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 13.52%. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.61%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

